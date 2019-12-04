Hindu Jagaran Manch members clash with police in Kolkata, over

Members of fringe outfit Hindu Jagaran Manch clashed with police in Sealdah after they were stopped from taking out a rally on Wednesday, leading to a massive traffic pile up in central Kolkata. Police had to baton-charge hundreds of HJM members who tried to break barricades and move forward, a senior officer of the Kolkata Police said.

Over 60 of them were arrested, he said. A large number of police personnel, led by Deputy Commissioner (Central) Sudheer Kumar Neelakantam, were deployed to tackle the situation, he added.

The rally was scheduled from Sealdah to Esplanade to protest against the alleged incidents of attacks on members of Hindutva organisations in the city..

