Over 98 per cent of 4,204 water samples collected found fit to drink: Delhi Jal Board

The Delhi Jal Board on Wednesday said it collected over 4,200 water samples for testing in the last 10 days from across the national capital and more than 98 percent of them were found fit for drinking.

"We collected water 4,204 samples from the entire city in the last 10 days. Of them, 4,128 were found satisfactory," DJB vice chairman Dinesh Mohaniya said at a press conference.

He claimed the Bureau of Indian Standards report that said Delhi's water was unfit for drinking was "meant to create chaos ahead of the elections in the city".

