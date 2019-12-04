Biker fires round at petrol pump attendant; none hurt

An unidentified man fired a bullet at a petrol pump attendant in the early hours of Wednesday, but missed his target, a Mumbai Police officer said. According to police, two motorcycle-borne men arrived at the petrol pump located on Andheri-Kurla Road and one of them suddenly fired a round aiming Swaminath Yadav (28) and fled.

No one was injured in the incident. "We have registered the FIR against two unidentified men under section 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC and sections of Arms Act," said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 10, Ankit Goel.

The DCP said police are investigating which weapon was used in the crime. Police are scanning the footage captured by CCTVs at the petrol pump and nearby areas to identify the duo, he added..

