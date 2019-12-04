Left Menu
Cabinet nod to EC proposal on agreement with Maldives poll body

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 17:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 17:47 IST
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal of the Election Commission to enter into an agreement with the poll management body of Maldives to cooperate in the field of electoral management. The proposed memorandum of understanding includes exchange of knowledge and experience in the field of organisational and technical development of electoral process, support in exchanging information, institutional strengthening and capacity building and training of personnel, an official

statement said. It would promote bilateral cooperation aimed at building technical support for the Election Commission of Maldives, envisaging cooperation in the field of electoral management and administration, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

