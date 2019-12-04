Pondy minister meets Sitharaman over delay in GST compensation
Puducherry Industries and Revenue Minister M O H F Shah Jahan met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Wednesday and expressed concern over delay in release of GST compensation. A release said Shah Jahan also pleaded for early holding of the meeting of the GST Council in which the Union Territory is a member.
According to official sources, as much as Rs 400 crore is due to the Puducherry government since August as compensation towards implementation of the GST here. Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, who is in charge of Finance, is recuperating after a knee replacement surgery in a private hospital at Chennai last week and had deputed Shah Jahan to Delhi.
Narayanasamy and his cabinet colleagues have been alleging that the Union Territory was facing a precarious fiscal situation due to implementation of the GST besides, enforcement of demonetisation and non-inclusion of Puducherry in the Fifteenth Central Finance Commission..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
