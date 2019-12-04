UNICEF organises seminar on child trafficking

In an attempt to create awareness about child trafficking, the UNICEF organised a seminar on trafficking in India and South Asia here recently. The seminar, which was attended by Queen Silvia of Sweden, discussed imperative issues such as sexual exploitation of children, forced labour, organ removal, bonded labour, domestic servitude, child marriage, illegal adoption, and pornography.

"The seminar addressed trafficking issues in India and South Asia, particularly focusing on children," the organisers said in a statement. Queen Silvia of Sweden, who is on a state visit to India, is known for her work towards the prevention of abuse and exploitation of children.

She founded the World Childhood Foundation in 1999, which aims to work towards better living conditions for children all over the world, and supports a large number of projects in different countries including Nepal, where it is aiming to support children and families who have been victims of trafficking. The seminar saw a presentation by Deepika Naruka, Regional Programme Coordinator on anti-human trafficking at United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), on the current state of trafficking in India and the region, and the underlying problems and root causes.

It was followed by a presentation by Soledad Herrero, Chief of Child Protection, UNICEF, on children in trafficking, and a presentation by Ruchira Gupta, President and Founder of Apne Aap on the Delhi-based organisation's work to empower girls and women to resist and end sex trafficking.

