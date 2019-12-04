Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police arrest one person in Ghaziabad mass suicide and murder case

Police have arrested a person in the mass suicide and murder case at Ghaziabad's Indirapuram in which 5 persons died including two children on Tuesday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 18:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 18:47 IST
Police arrest one person in Ghaziabad mass suicide and murder case
Sudhir Kumar Singh, SSP, Ghaziabad at press conference in Ghaziabad on Wednesday . Image Credit: ANI

Police have arrested a person in the mass suicide and murder case at Ghaziabad's Indirapuram in which 5 persons died including two children on Tuesday. The accused, identified as Rakesh Verma, is the brother-in-law of Gulshan Vasudeva, who along with his wife and another woman jumped to their death from the 8th floor of an apartment here early on Tuesday. However, before jumping they killed their two children.

The accused has taken a hefty amount of money from the deceased but never returned it. The deceased Gulshan was facing severe financial distress, said police. "We have arrested Rakesh Verma. He is the brother-in-law of Gulshan Vasudeva and is responsible for abetting Gulshan's suicide. Verma took around Rs 1.5 crore from Gulshan to invest in real estate. Neither he handed over the property to Gulshan nor he repaid the money," said Sudhir Kumar Singh, SSP, Ghaziabad.

"Gulshan was in deep financial distress as he had taken the money from his financiers on a 5 per cent interest rate and given it to Rakesh Verma. Verma along with his mother Phoola Verma had already served a jail term under Section 420," said the official. Further, the investigation is underway (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Adjust Simplifies Campaign Management and Combats Fraud Amid Soaring Mobile Ad Spend in 2019

With mobile expected to account for 50 of global internet ad spending by 2021, Adjust, the leader in mobile measurement, fraud prevention and cybersecurity, built up capabilities in 2019 to simplify marketing and battle ad fraud, helping m...

Indications Iranian "aggression" could occur- Pentagon official

A senior Pentagon official said on Wednesday that there were indication that Iran could potentially carry out aggressive actions in the future, amid simmering tensions between Iran and the United States.John Rood, the Pentagons No. 3 offici...

Trump says trade talks with China going "very well"

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that trade talks with China were going very well, sounding more positive than on Tuesday when he said a trade deal might have to wait until after the 2020 U.S. presidential election.Discussions ...

BJP advocates redressal of 'genuine demands' of panches, sarpanches

As the hunger strike by panches and sarpanches demanding various measures to strengthen the Panchayati Raj institutions in Jammu and Kashmir entered second day, the BJP here on Wednesday called for meeting their genuine demands expeditiousl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019