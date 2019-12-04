Mainpuri student death: Cong hits out at UP govt, says merely transferring officials will not do

Attacking the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government over the death of a student of a Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya student in Mainpuri district, the Congress on Wednesday said merely transferring officials would not serve any purpose. On September 16, the body of the 17-year-old girl, a Class 11 student of JNV, Bhongaon, was found hanging from the ceiling of her hostel room.

Days after the incident, the state government transferred the Mainpuri superintendent of police and the district magistrate (DM) over the alleged delay in investigating the case. "The government has removed the DM and police chief of Mainpuri, but this is not going to serve any purpose. The matter needs to be probed by the CBI at the earliest," Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Misra told reporters.

The state government has recommended a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). However, the agency hasn't yet taken over the case. Accusing the Uttar Pradesh government of insensitivity in dealing with the case, Misra said the local administration has termed it a case of suicide, even as the girl's family has been asserting that it is a murder.

She demanded Rs 1 crore as compensation and adequate security for the girl's family. Misra said the government should share the number of women and girls in government-run schools, hostels and steps taken to ensure their safety.

She alleged that there has been a rise in number of crimes against women and children but the government has failed to take steps to check them. Last week, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wrote a letter to Adityanath seeking an impartial probe in the case.

