Litigant Haji Mehboob to file review petition in Ayodhya case before Dec 6

One of the litigants in the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit and member of the Babri Masjid Action Committee, Haji Mehboob, on Wednesday said that he will file a review petition in the matter before December 6.

  • Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh)
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 19:45 IST
  • Created: 04-12-2019 19:45 IST
Haji Mehboob, one of the litigants in the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit, talking to ANI on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

One of the litigants in the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit and member of the Babri Masjid Action Committee, Haji Mehboob, on Wednesday said that he will file a review petition in the matter before December 6. "Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind has already filed a petition in the matter. We will also file a petition on or before December 6. Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan will file the petition. It has been signed by almost all the members of the action committee," Mehboob told ANI.

He also said that the Muslims will continue observing 'Yaum-e-Gham' (Day of Sorrow) on December 6, the anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition, despite the Supreme Court verdict. Babri Masjid was demolished on December 6, 1992.

"It is up to the court to take whatever decision necessary," Mehboob added. Mehboob's nephew Mohd Afaaq, on the other hand, said that they had agreed to accept the Supreme Court verdict in the matter and now that the court has pronounced its order there is no reason to observe 'Yaum-e-Gham' adding that he will boycott it.

Responding to the statement, Nirmohi Akhada member Mahant Dinendra Das said: "The Supreme Court has already pronounced its verdict. Every party has a different view. All the involved parties have the right to go to court. They will be satisfied when the Supreme Court pronounces its verdict on the review petition." Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind had on December 2 filed a review petition in the Supreme Court against its verdict in the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid case.

On November 9, the apex court had awarded the disputed land to the deity Ram Lalla and asked the Centre and the state government to give the Sunni Waqf Board a five-acre plot in Ayodhya to build a mosque. (ANI)

