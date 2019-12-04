Sisodia meets Sitharaman, requests release of Rs 3,642 crore GST compensation

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman here on Wednesday and urged her to release Rs 3,642 crore towards GST compensation to the AAP government in the national capital. Sisodia, who is also the finance minister of Delhi, met Sitharaman to discuss the delayed transfer of compensation for the losses incurred due to GST implementation in 2017, a statement issued by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government said.

The meeting saw participation from other states as well. A letter highlighting that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenues were under stress due to a general slowdown in the economy was handed over to Sitharaman by Sisodia.

"Delhi has also been facing a decline in GST revenue collections. The net GST collection of the Delhi government from April to November 2019 was Rs 12,687 crore. The total shortfall to be compensated by the Centre is Rs 6,210 crore. "Out of this, so far, a compensation of Rs 2,568 crore for April-May and June-July has been received by the Delhi government and a shortfall of Rs 3,642 crore remains," the statement said.

