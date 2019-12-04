Chidambaram walks out of Tihar jail

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram was released from Tihar jail on Wednesday night after over 100 days in the prison.

Several Congress workers greeted the former Union minister after he stepped out of the prison.

Earlier in the day, Chidambaram was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the INX Media money laundering case.

