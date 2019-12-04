Chidambaram walks out of Tihar jail
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram was released from Tihar jail on Wednesday night after over 100 days in the prison.
Several Congress workers greeted the former Union minister after he stepped out of the prison.
Earlier in the day, Chidambaram was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the INX Media money laundering case.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- P Chidambaram
- Congress
- Tihar jail
- Supreme Court
- INX Media
ALSO READ
Congress leads in Rajasthan civic body elections
Congress wins 961 wards in elections to Rajasthan's urban local bodies, BJP gets 737 wards: state election commission.
BJP makes sinking boat jibe at Congress in Jharkhand
Congress to raise electoral bonds issue in parliament
Congress youth wing protests withdrawal of SPG cover of Gandhis