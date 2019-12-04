Hyderabad Police seize 1.7 kg smuggled gold, 1 held

Department of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Wednesday arrested a man and seized 1.7 kilograms of smuggled foreign-marked gold worth Rs 66,64,000 from his possession. According to the officials, the sleuths of DRI of Hyderabad Zonal Unit intercepted a man, who came to Hyderabad by bus, near Charminar, based on specific intelligence, and found that he was carrying smuggled gold.

"The gold was seized and the person was arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962," the police added. Further investigation in this regard is underway. (ANI)

