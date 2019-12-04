Left Menu
Development News Edition

Criminal cases against women should be registered immediately:

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 20:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 20:49 IST
Criminal cases against women should be registered immediately:

Against the backdrop of the gang rape and murder of a woman veterinarian near here, the Telangana government on Wednesday saidcases of crime against women and woman missing should be registered immediately by police on receipt of complaint. Cases should be registered immediately without reference to the point of jurisdiction of the respective police station and the 'Zero FIR' system must be followed, an official press release said.

Several political parties had raised the issue of delay in police action in the Hyderabad incident over jurisdiction dispute between police stations. A high level review meeting was convened with senior officials of different departments and top police officials on the instruction of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss and chalk out action plan to be adopted to prevent incidents of crime against women.

Those who attended the meeting included Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, Minister for Women Development and Child Welfare Satyavathi Rathod and Minister for Panchayatraj and Rural Development Erabelli Dayakar Rao. After discussions, various long and short term measures have been proposed to evolve a system driven approach by involving various departments towards safety and security of women and children,the release said.

The meeting decided to strengthen 'SHETeams',which is tasked with cracking down on eve-teasers and stalkers, and to make the 'Hawk-Eye Application' more user friendly and for its extension in the state. It was also decided that the education department will evolve a system for inculcating moral values and ethics among children about respecting girls and women from the primary school level itself by bringing a special curriculum on moral values in coordination with the She-Teams. Vulnerability reduction will be aimed by planning and executing launch of various e-learning courses towards educating schools and colleges on women and child safety issues, the release said.

Government schools shall also conduct parent-teacher meetings on the lines of private educational institutions periodically, so that students' behaviour can be checked and parents alerted on their behaviour for awareness as well as impact assessment. It was decided totake up widespread awareness programmes in campaign mode among the public, especially among girls and women about the available police helplines and applications in case of need.

It was further decided to take the services of panchayat secretaries to get information about youths with abnormal behaviour in the respective village by police so that they can be monitored and their parents counselled to correct them. The Self Help Groups shall visit the local police stations and sensitise police personnel on women and children related issues, the release added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Assailants set ablaze vehicles in under-construction solar power plant, loot money in Jodhpur

A group of men entered an under-construction solar power plant and set ablaze a dozen vehicles at a village in Rajasthans Jodhpur district, police said on Wednesday. Nobody was injured in the incident, which is suspected to have taken place...

Johnson Lifts becomes Rs 2,000 cr company

Elevator and escalator manufacturer Johnson Lifts on Wednesday said it has crossed Rs 2,000 crore sales mark and is strengthening its presence further in the segment. The company is investing to set up a new lift factory at Sengadu in Tamil...

Amid tussle over abrupt House adjournment, WB guv says he will

Amid a tussle with the ruling Trinamool Congress over an abrupt two-day adjournment of the Assembly, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said he will be visiting the House on Thursday. However, it was not clear whether Speaker Biman Bane...

London children sing holiday tune to Melania Trump

London fifth-graders sang All I Want for Christmas is You after Melania Trump added to their merriment by joining them to make wreaths and ornaments at a Salvation Army center. At the facility in the Clapton neighborhood of east London, Mrs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019