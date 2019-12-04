Criminal cases against women should be registered immediately:

Against the backdrop of the gang rape and murder of a woman veterinarian near here, the Telangana government on Wednesday saidcases of crime against women and woman missing should be registered immediately by police on receipt of complaint. Cases should be registered immediately without reference to the point of jurisdiction of the respective police station and the 'Zero FIR' system must be followed, an official press release said.

Several political parties had raised the issue of delay in police action in the Hyderabad incident over jurisdiction dispute between police stations. A high level review meeting was convened with senior officials of different departments and top police officials on the instruction of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss and chalk out action plan to be adopted to prevent incidents of crime against women.

Those who attended the meeting included Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, Minister for Women Development and Child Welfare Satyavathi Rathod and Minister for Panchayatraj and Rural Development Erabelli Dayakar Rao. After discussions, various long and short term measures have been proposed to evolve a system driven approach by involving various departments towards safety and security of women and children,the release said.

The meeting decided to strengthen 'SHETeams',which is tasked with cracking down on eve-teasers and stalkers, and to make the 'Hawk-Eye Application' more user friendly and for its extension in the state. It was also decided that the education department will evolve a system for inculcating moral values and ethics among children about respecting girls and women from the primary school level itself by bringing a special curriculum on moral values in coordination with the She-Teams. Vulnerability reduction will be aimed by planning and executing launch of various e-learning courses towards educating schools and colleges on women and child safety issues, the release said.

Government schools shall also conduct parent-teacher meetings on the lines of private educational institutions periodically, so that students' behaviour can be checked and parents alerted on their behaviour for awareness as well as impact assessment. It was decided totake up widespread awareness programmes in campaign mode among the public, especially among girls and women about the available police helplines and applications in case of need.

It was further decided to take the services of panchayat secretaries to get information about youths with abnormal behaviour in the respective village by police so that they can be monitored and their parents counselled to correct them. The Self Help Groups shall visit the local police stations and sensitise police personnel on women and children related issues, the release added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)