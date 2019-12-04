Left Menu
IAF Chief Bhaudaria attends key meet on Indo-Pacific in Hawaii

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 21:27 IST
Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria is attending a conclave of chiefs of air forces of leading countries in Hawaii, which is deliberating on evolving a common security architecture for the Indo-Pacific region. Officials said Bhadauria will outline India's vision for stable and secure Indo-Pacific at the three-day Pacific Air Chiefs' Symposium which began on Wednesday.

The theme for the symposium is 'A collaborative approach to regional security.' The conference brings together air chiefs from across the Indo-Pacific region who will provide perspectives on common challenges faced and on shared mutual interests, the officials said.

It will also focus on relevant topics like regional security, domain awareness and interoperability among the air forces of participating countries. China has been fast expanding military and economic influence in the Indo-Pacific region, triggering concern in various countries of the region and beyond.

A number of countries including the US, Japan and Australia have been pushing for a greater role by India in the Indo-Pacific region. In November 2017, India, the US, Australia and Japan gave shape to the long-pending "Quad" Coalition to develop a new strategy for keeping the critical sea routes in the Indo-Pacific free of any influence.

"The conference is intended to further strengthen the existing cooperation between the air forces of the participating countries and also to pave the way for enhanced interaction in the future," the IAF said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

