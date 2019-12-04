Marvelous flight, good food: Swedish Queen on journey by AI

Queen Silvia of Sweden said on Wednesday that she and her husband, King Carl Gustaf, had a "marvelous" flight on the Indian national carrier Air India. The royal couple, on five-day India visit, were in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The Queen particularly appreciated the food served on the Stockholm-New Delhi flight, a scheduled commercial service which they had to take because of a snag in their private jet. Images of the royal couple managing their own bags like ordinary passengers after landing in New Delhi were hailed in social media.

"When we flew with Air India it was marvelous, it was very good and they were very kind and (served) good food," Queen Silvia told a select group of reporters here. King Carl Gustaf said the couple is used to taking commercial flights as it is more "practical and convenient".

Their motto is "to keep with the times", he added. Making it clear that he cherishes traditions, he added, "Sometimes there are unnecessary traditions. One can modernise and stay in line according to changes in society." He said his grandfather had visited India in the 1920s, making train journeys from the temple town of Madurai and cris-crossing the land which was then under British rule.

He also said that he was keen on understanding how public transport functions in India..

