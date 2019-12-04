Defaulter realtor 3C's director arrested after dramatic chase: Official

Vidur Bhardwaj, the second director of the defaulting realty firm 3C, facing insolvency proceedings, was arrested by the Noida Administration on Wednesday after a dramatic chase near Delhi border, said officials. Director Bhardwaj of the 3C group tried to speed away in his Mercedes car on spotting the administration officials, laying in wait for him at the Delhi-Noida boarder near Kalindi Kunj, but was chased by officials in their Mahindra Bolero and Mahindra Scorpio SUVs, they said.

Bhardwaj, 54, was arrested around 4 pm after he was intercepted on Kalindi Kunj road between Noida and Delhi by the administration team deployed in plain clothes, the officials said. Bhardwaj's was arrested nearly a month after another 3C director Surpreet Suri was apprehended over the group's failure to clear pending dues worth around Rs 100 crore, the administration said.

"Vidhur Bharadwaj, Director of 3C Builder Private Limited was arrested by Tehsil Dadri officials as the company is a defaulter of RERA and local authorities," District Magistrate B N Singh said. Dadri Sub-Divisional Magistrate Rajeev Rai said the administration was on the lookout for Bhardwaj and were tipped off about his possible movement in Noida on Wednesday afternoon.

"He was in his Mercedes car when our officials intercepted him at the Noida-Delhi border. He then quickly turned around and tried to flee towards Delhi but was chased down and held by the officials in a Mahindra Bolero and Mahindra Scorpio," Rai told PTI. He said Bhardwaj has been particularly held over a recovery certificate of Rs 34 crore against him.

After Suri and Bhardwaj, the administration is now looking for 3C's third director Nirmal Singh, who is also absconding, he added. PTI KIS

