6 from TN among affected in Sudan fire, says CM; Seeks PM's

  • PTI
  • Chennai
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 22:02 IST
  • Created: 04-12-2019 22:02 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Wednesday said six men from the state were among those injured or missing in the LPG tanker blast in Sudan and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to direct officials concerned to update on their status. Citing media reports about several people losing their lives after a fire triggered the explosion in a ceramic factory at Khartoum in Sudan, Palaniswami said men hailing from Tamil Nadu also formed part of Indian contingent of workers who were affected.

"It is also learnt that among the Indian nationals, three of them hailing from Tamil Nadu are missing and another three have been admitted in the local hospital," the Chief Minister said in a letter to Modi. The India Embassy in Khartoum may be directed to update details of the affected persons immediately, "so that the distressed families back home, get clear cut information of the condition of their near and dear ones," he said.

Palaniswami requested Modi's personal intervention in the matter and urged best medical care for the injured. At least 18 Indians were among the 23 people killed and over 130 injured in a horrific LPG tanker blast at the factory in Sudan, the Indian mission at Khartoum said.

Sixteen Indians were missing after the incident that happened at Seela Ceramic Factory in Bahri area in Khartoum, the national capital of Sudan on Tuesday. "As per latest reports, but so far not confirmed officially, 18 are dead," the Indian Embassy said in a release.

"Some of the missing may be in the list of dead which we are still to receive as identification is not possible because of the bodies being burnt," it added..

