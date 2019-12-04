Left Menu
Development News Edition

Athawale demands university exclusively for SC students

Union Minister and Republican Party of India (RPI) leader Ramdas Athawale on Wednesday met Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal and demanded a university exclusively for the scheduled caste students.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 22:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 22:14 IST
Athawale demands university exclusively for SC students
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale speaking to ANI on Wednesday in New Delhi. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister and Republican Party of India (RPI) leader Ramdas Athawale on Wednesday met Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal and demanded a university exclusively for the scheduled caste students. "I have written to HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, demanding a university exclusively for the scheduled caste students. Ramesh Pokhriyal Ji is a good friend of mine. He has given me assurance. I also had words with him on Tuesday for about half an hour," Athawale told ANI here.

Athawale said that he has requested Pokhriyal to build a university similarly like the one in Madhya Pradesh made by the government. "I have also asked for a reservation for the Scheduled Castes in deemed and private universities. The development of the university will also create a positive environment for the students belonging to the backward classes," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Mamata condoles death of 18 Indians in Sudan's ceramic factory

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday conveyed condolences to the families of 18 Indians who lost their lives in a blast in Sudan. Saddened at the demise of 18 Indians in LPG tanker blast in Sudan. My condolences to the be...

Britain must respect EU rules to get trade deal, says Luxembourg

Luxembourgs Prime Minister Xavier Bettel on Wednesday urged Britain to accept the rules of the EU single market or face a potential cliff-edge exit in a years time.Speaking at a London School of Economics event during a trip to a NATO summi...

Ggn: Fake call centre busted; 14 held for duping people on pretext of jobs

Police have busted a fake call centre in Haryanas Gurgaon district and arrested 14 people, including eight woman, for allegedly duping unemployed youths on the pretext of getting them jobs in multinational companies, an official said on Wed...

Sale of MK-45 guns will improve India's capability to meet threats: Pentagon

The Pentagon said on Wednesday that the proposed sale of MK-45 naval guns to India will improve the countrys capability to meet current and future threats. The Trump Administration last month notified to the US Congress its determination to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019