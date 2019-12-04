HP ITBP jawan shot dead in Chhattisgarh, CM expresses grief

One of the six ITBP jawans shot dead by his colleague in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday belonged to Himachal Pradesh, an official spokesperson said. A resident of Sadyar village in Ghumarwin tehsil of Bilaspur district, Mahinder Singh is among those six ITBP men who was killed in an indiscriminate firing by his colleague in Narayanpuri in Chhattisgarh.

Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur expressed grief over his death. Thakur prayed God to grant peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss, said the spokesperson.

PTI DJI PTI RAX

RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)