Left Menu
Development News Edition

Postmortem report confirms Vasudeva's children die of slit injuries

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ghaziabad
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 23:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 23:04 IST
Postmortem report confirms Vasudeva's children die of slit injuries

Businessman Gulshan Vasudeva, his wife and business partner received several injuries and died of shock and hemorrhage, according to the postmortem report released on Wednesday. While his two children died of slit injuries, the report said.

Vasudeva (45), his wife Praveen and business partner Sanjana jumped to their death in the early hours of Tuesday from the eighth floor of their apartment block in Krishna Apra society in Indirapuram on the outskirts of Delhi. Before jumping to death, Vasudeva had killed his son Hrithik (14), daughter Hrithika (18) by slitting their throats at around 3.30 am on Tuesday and also killed their pet rabbit, the police said.

Postmortem report has confirmed that the children died of slit injuries by a sharp weapon, Ghaziabad (City) Superintendent of Police Maneesh Mishra said. On the other hand Vasudeva received five injuries and his wife Praveen four and both died due to shock and hemorrhage, the officer said.

Vasudeva's partner Sanjana also sustained 4 wounds and breathe her last in a hospital due to hemorrhage, the officer said quoting the autopsy report which police received on Wednesday evening. The bodies of the businessman's family have been handed over to his kin.

On the other hand Sanjana's body was given to her brothers Firoz and Shameem for the last rites, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

South Africa's president says SAA must enter business rescue - sources

South Africas President Cyril Ramaphosa has instructed the government to urgently put its failing state-owned national airline SAA into a business rescue, a deputy minister told Reuters.News channel SABC also reported that SAA would have to...

UPDATE 1-Instagram to collect ages in leap for youth safety, alcohol ads

Facebook Incs Instagram said it will require birthdates from all new users starting on Wednesday, expanding the audience for ads for alcohol and other age-restricted products while offering new safety measures for younger users. Until now, ...

First period in school: award-winning UK film upends bloody shame

By Molly Millar LONDON, Dec 4 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The award-winning short film, My Time, was inspired by seeing a friend being bullied at school for having a period stain on her clothes, its director Giulia Gandini said on Tuesday....

WB: Body of TMC worker found in pond

The body of a Trinamool Congress TMC worker was found in a pond under Madhabdihi police station limits on Wednesday.ASP, Priyabrat Roy said Prima facie suggests that it is a murder. Further investigation underway. ANI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019