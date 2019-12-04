Jammu: Women, children protest against Telangana rape, murder incident

Holding candle lights and banners saying 'Punish The Rapists' and 'Protect Women Rights', women and children took to streets here on Wednesday protesting against the incidents of crime against women. Speaking to ANI about the rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Telangana recently, a woman Tanya Verma said, "It was wrong the accused should get the death sentence."

"We do not feel secure when we go out, there should be laws that make us secure," she said when asked how safe she feels while going out. Another woman Pallavi Choudhary said, "Death sentence will be a deterrence for others to not commit such a crime, so the accused should be given the same."

Another woman said, "We demand that accused in veterinary doctor rape and murder case, should be given the strictest punishment. There are laws but what is required is its implementation, so that no one commits such an act in the future. I think the death sentence should be given." The protest also took place in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow where a woman said, "We were going at Kalidas Marg because it is a safer place and we will spend the night there in protest. We are not allowed to visit Kalidas marg so we are protesting here."

"Rape and murders are still happening in different parts of the country and we do not feel secure," she said. Another woman said, "We demand that woman police should be given to those who feel insecure and in schools, the children should be taught self-defence training."

Another woman said, "The government's system does not have a response to such incidents. There are no strict laws that can prevent such an incident in the future. We will continue our protest here if we are not allowed to go at Kalidas Marg." (ANI)

