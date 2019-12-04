Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K: DGP Dilbagh Singh reviews security scenario in Kupwara

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Wednesday visited North Kashmir's Kupwara District where he chaired officers' meeting and reviewed the security scenario of the district. He was accompanied by IGP Kashmir, S.P Pani.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kupwara (Jammu And Kashmir)
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 23:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 23:21 IST
J-K: DGP Dilbagh Singh reviews security scenario in Kupwara
Director General of Police Dilbag Singh in Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Wednesday visited North Kashmir's Kupwara District where he chaired officers' meeting and reviewed the security scenario of the district. He was accompanied by IGP Kashmir, S.P Pani. On his arrival, the DGP was received by GoC 28 Div, Amardeep Singh Aujala and SSP Kupwara, Ram Ambarker and ceremonial guard of honour were presented by police contingent at DPO Kupwara.

"DGP while addressing officers meeting at District Police office Kupwara said that the joint efforts of all the security forces have helped in minimising the terrorist activities and added that we need to be strategically very strong to put an end to terrorism so that long-lasting peace is provided to the people of Jammu and Kashmir," the press release stated. DGP appreciated the efforts of Jammu and Kashmir Police and other security agencies for maintaining law and order in the district.

Complimenting the role of JKP and other security agencies for maintaining peace and order in Jammu and Kashmir, the DGP said it was a challenging and daunting task, but due to sincere and effective efforts of all security agencies, the situation was handled in a very professional manner. "We need to continue our mission with even more dedication to ensure peaceful and secure environment for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. To foil any attempt by the trouble makers looking to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere, close liaison should be maintained at every level and the officers supervising different components should be briefed accordingly," release added.

He directed the officers to keep an eye on the activities of anti-national elements and mount pressure on their nefarious designs. The DGP stressed on maintaining alertness on the borders and also in the hinterland for which he advised strengthening of 'nakas' to check the movement of trouble mongers. He also advised for sharing intelligence inputs in this regard and joint patrolling of all the security formations.

Referring to the welfare of police personnel, the DGP directed the officers to ensure the implementation of all existing welfare measures for the serving police personnel and the families of martyrs on a priority basis. He said that more welfare measures will hopefully be introduced in the future. Earlier, SSP Kupwara Ram Ambarker apprised the DGP about the security scenario and measures taken for maintaining peace and order in the district. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

WB: Body of TMC worker found in pond

The body of a Trinamool Congress TMC worker was found in a pond under Madhabdihi police station limits on Wednesday.ASP, Priyabrat Roy said Prima facie suggests that it is a murder. Further investigation underway. ANI...

UPDATE 5-Legal experts summoned by Democrats call Trump actions impeachable

President Donald Trumps actions to prod Ukraine to pursue investigations that could benefit him politically represent impeachable offenses, constitutional law experts called by Democrats testified to the U.S. Congress on Wednesday as lawmak...

Andhra Pradesh: Insurance for police officials hiked after 20 years

Amaravati Andhra Pradesh India, Dec 4 The YSRCP government under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has increased the amount under the group insurance scheme for the police after 20 years. A press release from the Chief M...

'Brain dead' NATO's summit dominated by leaders' feuds

Eds Updating throughout, incorporating related series Watford, Dec 4 AFP The leaders of the worlds most powerful military alliance clashed over personality and policy on Wednesday as NATOs summit ended with an effort to paper over their sha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019