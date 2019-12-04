Left Menu
Two killed in firing at marriage function near Ludhiana

Two killed in firing at marriage function near Ludhiana

Two persons were killed on Wednesday in an indiscriminate firing by an unidentified persons during a marriage function at Doraha, about 20 km here, police said. A guest identified as Balwant Singh died on the spot while his nephew Gurpreet Singh succumbed to injuries in a local hospital, they further said.

Some unidentified persons engaged into a verbal spat over some issue during the function, following which one of them opened fire, police said. A noted Punjabi singer Babbu Maan was also performing at the wedding ceremony, they further said, adding he escaped unhurt.

Police said investigations were underway. PTI CORR CHS RAX

