Rape victim from UP's Unnao set ablaze by 5 men

A rape victim from Unnao in Uttar Pradesh was allegedly set ablaze by five men, including one who was accused in the crime, police said on Thursday.

The woman was allegedly raped in March and the accused had later been granted bail, they said.

The victim has been shifted to a government hospital in Lucknow and is in a critical condition, police added.

