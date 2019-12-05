IUML gives Adjournment Motion Notice in LS over Citizenship Amendment Bill

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on Thursday has given an Adjournment Motion Notice in the Lok Sabha over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019. The CAB was cleared by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday. It seeks to provide citizenship to non-Muslims from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh if they faced persecution in their countries.

The contentious Bill is set to be tabled next week in the Parliament. On Tuesday, Shah had met several politicians and activists of Northeastern states including the Chief Ministers of Manipur, Nagaland, and Assam to discuss the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

Shah held discussions with several politicians, activists and representatives of the civil society member of the northeast states over the proposed Bill during his meetings on November 29, 30 and December 3. (ANI)

