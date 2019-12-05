Left Menu
Cong, IUML give Adjournment Motion Notice in LS over ITBP personnel killing

The Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on Thursday gave an Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over a recent incident involving the killing of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 11:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 11:45 IST
The Parliament of India. Image Credit: ANI

On Wednesday, an ITBP soldier deployed in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur opened fire, killing five of his colleagues before shooting himself dead.

Constable Masud-ul-Rahman who hailed from West Bengal's Nadia allegedly opened fire and later committed suicide by shooting himself."Five jawans died on the spot. And one of the three injured succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital. A total of six jawans of the 45th Battalion of ITBP, which was deployed in Narayanpur, Chhattisgarh died in the incident," Vivek Pandey, PRO of the ITBP told ANI.Amongst the dead are two head constables - Mahendra Singh, Daljit Singh and four constables Masudul Rahman, Surjit Sarkar, Biswaroop Mahtoo, Bijeesh.The incident also left some ITBP personnel injured. Two constables- S B Ullas and Sitaram Doon- are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.The ITBP, in a statement, clarified that Masud-ul-Rahman opened fire upon colleagues before shooting himself.No cross-firing or neutralising was done by his colleagues, the ITBP added."Directions have been given for investigation," the PRO added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

