Road repair work, protest affect traffic near Pragati Maidan in Delhi

Traffic was affected near Pragati Maidan in Delhi for a few hours due to road repair work and an ongoing protest by differently-abled persons seeking jobs, police said on Thursday.

It slowed the movement of vehicles passing through Pragati Maidan and ITO.

According to the police, Bhagwan Das Road was also closed owing to the protest by the job aspirants.

