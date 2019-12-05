Left Menu
Development News Edition

Road repair work, protest affect traffic near Pragati Maidan in Delhi

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 13:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 13:57 IST
Road repair work, protest affect traffic near Pragati Maidan in Delhi

Traffic was affected near Pragati Maidan in Delhi for a few hours due to road repair work and an ongoing protest by differently-abled persons seeking jobs, police said on Thursday.

It slowed the movement of vehicles passing through Pragati Maidan and ITO.

According to the police, Bhagwan Das Road was also closed owing to the protest by the job aspirants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia declares Bulgarian diplomat 'persona non grata' - Interfax

The Russian government declared a Bulgarian embassy official persona non grata on Thursday, Interfax news agency reported, in a tit-for-tat move after Sofia expelled a Russian diplomat and also declined a visa to Russias incoming defence at...

Dutch government sets out plans for auctions of 5G bandwidth

The Netherlands unveiled plans on Thursday to auction bandwidth for 5G networks, saying some telecoms suppliers could be banned if they had close ties to foreign governments or intelligence agencies involved in spying.Secretary of State Mon...

Chargers, Jags meet in duel of teams going nowhere

They have now become a verb, which is about the worst thing that can happen to a team. Charger-ing, its being called, and were it in the dictionary, the meaning might read something like this The ability to somehow lose when you should be w...

EMERGING MARKETS-EM assets nudge higher on lingering U.S.-China trade optimism

Emerging market assets strengthened on Thursday amid some optimism over the prospects for a phase-one Sino-U.S. trade deal, although a raft of mixed signals earlier in the week kept gains constrained. While fears of a possible delay in reac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019