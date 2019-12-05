Left Menu
Minor boy falls into borewell in Rajasthan's Sirohi

  • PTI
  |
  • Jaipur
  |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 14:16 IST
  |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 14:16 IST
Minor boy falls into borewell in Rajasthan's Sirohi

A minor boy aged around 5 years fell into an open borewell in Rajasthan's Sirohi district on Thursday, police said. The boy was playing in a field in Siba village under the Paladi (M) police station area when he accidently fell into the borewell and is stuck at a depth of nearly 15 feet, they said.

Rescue teams have reached the spot and efforts to rescue him are underway, the police said. Earthmoving machines have been pressed into service, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

