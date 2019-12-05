Left Menu
Development News Edition

Citizenship Amendment Bill to be introduced in Lok Sabha on Dec 9: Sources

The Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 (CAB) is likely to be tabled in the Lok Sabha on Monday, sources said.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 14:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 14:38 IST
Citizenship Amendment Bill to be introduced in Lok Sabha on Dec 9: Sources
The Parliament of India. Image Credit: ANI

The Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 (CAB) is likely to be tabled in the Lok Sabha on Monday, sources said. The Business Advisory Committee of the Lower House, which met earlier today, has taken the decision to introduce CAB on and decided December 9, they said.

The CAB was cleared by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday. It seeks to provide citizenship to non-Muslims from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh if they faced persecution in their countries. The contentious Bill is set to be tabled next week in the Parliament.

On Tuesday, Shah had met several politicians and activists of Northeastern states including the Chief Ministers of Manipur, Nagaland, and Assam to discuss the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019. Shah held discussions with several politicians, activists and representatives of the civil society member of the northeast states over the proposed Bill during his meetings on November 29, 30 and December 3. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Euro zone finance mins have reached deal in principle on ESM reform -Centeno

Eurozone finance ministers have reached an agreement in principle on the reform of the blocs European Stability Mechanism rescue fund in a meeting in Brussels, the chair of the meeting, Mario Centeno said on Thursday.We have reached an agre...

Colts, Bucs meet while headed in opposite directions

After Week 8 of the NFL season, the Indianapolis Colts were sitting at 5-2, poised to contend for the AFC South after a key conference win over the Denver Broncos in the final seconds. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were just 2-5 after Jameis Win...

UPDATE 1-Israel's foreign minister says he hopes Corbyn loses British election

Israels foreign minister said on Thursday that he hopes Jeremy Corbyn loses next weeks British election, citing allegations of anti-Semitism buffeting the Labour Party leader. With Israel in political disarray of its own after two inconclus...

Industry leaders disappointed over no change in interest rates

Divergent industry views emerged after the Reserve Bank of India RBI on Thursday kept repo rate unchanged at the current level of 5.15 per cent and lowered its GDP forecast to 5 per cent for the current financial year 2019-20. The decision ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019