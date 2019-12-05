LS members urge govt to adequately compensate families of Indians killed in Sudan tanker blast

Several Lok Sabha members urged the government on Thursday to ensure that the bodies of the Indians killed in the Sudan tanker blast be brought back at the earliest and their families given adequate compensation. T R Baalu of the DMK, Rajiv Pratap Rudy of the BJP and Selvaraj M of the CPI raised the issue in the House during Zero Hour.

They said as most of the victims were sole bread earners, the government should ensure adequate compensation to the families. At least 18 Indians were among 23 people killed and over 130 injured in a horrific LPG tanker blast that destroyed a ceramic factory in Sudan.

Sixty-eight Indians were working in the factory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)