NCW seeks report from UP police after rape survivor set ablaze

The NCW on Thursday sought a detailed action taken report from the Uttar Pradesh police after a rape survivor was set ablaze allegedly by five men, including two accused of raping her. In a letter to DGP O P Singh, National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma also sought a detailed report regarding the number of reported heinous crimes committed against women and bail granted in such cases in the last three years.

Sharma said the commission is "disturbed" by the rise in crimes against women in the state despite the enactment of several laws to safeguard the rights of women. The rape survivor from Unnao was battling for life on Thursday after five men, including two of the accused who are out on bail, allegedly set her on fire while she was on her way to court in Rae Bareli, police said.

The woman, who was raped in December last year, has 90 per cent burn injuries. The five men have been arrested. "Considering the gravity of the matter, it is requested to send a detailed action taken report in the matter from the date of filing complaint of rape by the rape survivor and strict action be taken against erring officials for not providing protection to the rape victim, if found guilty," Sharma said in the letter.

