Relative of RSS office-bearer shot at in UP's Etah

A relative of an RSS office-bearer was shot at by unidentified persons in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district, police said on Thursday. Sachin Solanki (40), relative of RSS office bearer Rajpal Singh, was shot on the Etah-Marhara road in the afternoon and was rushed to a hospital, they said.

He was later referred to Agra for treatment as his condition was stated to be serious. Police are probing the matter. No arrests have been made so far in this connection.

