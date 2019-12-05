Left Menu
Development News Edition

The process of NEP 2019 ongoing, says HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

The Minister of Human Resource Development (HRD) Ramesh Pokhriyal on Thursday said that the process of finalizing the National Education Policy (NEP) is currently ongoing and is expected to be submitted for approval shortly.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 17:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 17:03 IST
The process of NEP 2019 ongoing, says HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal
Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Minister of Human Resource Development (HRD) Ramesh Pokhriyal on Thursday said that the process of finalizing the National Education Policy (NEP) is currently ongoing and is expected to be submitted for approval shortly. In a written reply to Sushil Kumar Gupta, who inquired about the details of the New Education Policy, Pokriyal said: "The Committee for the Draft National Educational Policy under the Chairmanship of Dr K Kasturirangan had submitted its report to the Ministry on May 31."

He further stated that the Draft NEP 2019, which was uploaded on the Ministry's website and also at innovate.mygov.in platform has received a large number of suggestions/comments from all stakeholders including Government of India Ministries and State Governments. The Draft National Education Policy 2019 is built on the foundational pillars of 'Access, Equity, Quality, Affordability, and Accountability.' A committee led by Chairman Dr K Kasturirangan has proposed to rename HRD ministry as the Ministry of Education (MoE).

The schools will be re-organized into school complexes. It also seeks to reduce the content load in the school education curriculum. It also promotes active pedagogy that will focus on the development of core capacities, life skills, including 21st-century skills. The committee proposes for massive transformation in teacher education by shutting down sub-standard teacher education institutions and moving all teacher preparation or education programmes into large multidisciplinary universities/colleges. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala State Job Portal to hold employment fair on Dec 7

KeralaState Job Portal, a unique single window facility for job-seekers and employers developed by Kerala Academy for Skills Excellence KASE, is conducting a job fair in association withDe Paul Institute of Science Technology DiST at DiST ...

SC agrees to hear K N Govindacharya's plea for live streaming of Art 370 hearing

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear former RSS ideologue K N Govindacharyas plea seeking live streaming of Constitution bench hearing of batch of pleas challenging abrogation of provisions of Article 370. A bench of Chief Justice S...

Thomas Cook effect: Drop in foreign tourist arrivals in Goa

The number of foreigners arriving in Goa in the ongoing tourism season has come down by around 30 per cent compared to 2018 due to reduction in frequency of chartered flights, said an umbrella body of tour and travel operators on Thursday. ...

Tear gas on French streets: Intense protests rise against pensions reforms

HIGHLIGHTSFrance is witnessing one of the biggest public sector strikes in decades on Thursday.Protesters are calling on Macron to abandon plans to overhaul Frances generous pension system.Macron wants to simplify Frances unwieldy pension s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019