Kerala: Representatives of Jacobite Church continue protests, demand burial of devotee

Representatives of Jacobite Church on Thursday continued their protest in front of the Kerala Secretariat demanding the state government to make arrangements for the burial of their 92-year-old devotee Mariyamma Rajan whose body has been kept at Kattachira in a temporary coffin. The representatives have been agitating in front of Secretariat since the last 30 days. The Jacobite faction also met Kerala Governor yesterday seeking his intervention.

A protestor said, "We have not received any reply from the government officials yet. Today we are protesting here because there is no one to listen to us. We have informed the Governor, Chief Minister and other government officials about it but our issue is not resolved." "We are very sad and there should be humanitarian consideration and let the body be buried," he added. (ANI)

