MHA seeks suggestions from state govts regarding overhauling of CrPC, IPC, among other Acts

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has written to states regarding the comprehensive review and restructuring of criminal laws like Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC)and Indian Penal Code (IPC), Indian Evidence Act, NDPS act, among others. According to the sources, MHA said that a comprehensive review and restructuring of the criminal law is required with the objective to give speedy justice to women, child and weaker sections of the society.

"All state governments have been requested to send suggestions for undertaking this major overhaul of criminal laws. This will simplify legal procedures," an MHA official said. MHA sources added, "It has been decided that the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) will take suggestions received in response to the letter sent in September."

Director-General (DG), BPR&D will head the committee which will finalize the suggestions. "The idea should refect actual reality so that speedy justice to women child and weaker section of the society can be delivered. Also, it should simplify legal procedures," the official claimed. (ANI)

