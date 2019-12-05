Left Menu
Central Railway to run special trains on 'Mahaparinirvan Diwas'

As many as 14 long-distance special trains and 12 special Mumbai locals will run to manage the extra rush of passengers traveling on the occasion of Mahaparinirvan Diwas here, said Central Railway (CR) on Thursday.

Central Railway to run special trains on 'Mahaparinirvan Diwas'
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 14 long-distance special trains and 12 special Mumbai locals will run to manage the extra rush of passengers traveling on the occasion of Mahaparinirvan Diwas here, said Central Railway (CR) on Thursday. The death anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar is commemorated as 'Mahaparinirvan Diwas' on December 6.

"The Central Railway to run 14 long-distance special trains and 12 special Mumbai locals to manage extra rush of Dr BR Ambedkar supporters visiting Chaitya Bhoomi on his death anniversary," Shivaji Sutar, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Central Railway, said. He added that the special trains will be run from Nagpur, Ajani, Solapur, Gulbarga and other places.

Further, Sutar said: "Apart from these special trains and locals, the Central Railway has identified security-sensitive locations on CSMT, Dadar, Thane and other stations and has placed extra security staff." The authorities have also made various kinds of arrangements in using extra ticketing windows in anticipation of heavy rush on these stations during the next 2-3 days, he added (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

