Centre denied Delhi govt's proposal to use Nirbhaya fund to install CCTVs in buses: Kejriwal

The Centre has rejected a Delhi government proposal to use Nirbhaya fund to install CCTV cameras and panic buttons in 5,500 DTC and cluster buses, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday.

He also denied a Women and Child Development Ministry statement that said Delhi managed to spend only Rs 19 crore out of 390 crore in Nirbhaya fund. "We have not received Rs 390 crore," the chief minister claimed.

"Recently, we have perhaps got around Rs 65 crore for setting up One Stop Centres. We have already set up one centre for rape victims. We are setting up more these centres in districts," he said.

