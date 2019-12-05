Minor raped by her 14-year-old cousin in HP's Kullu

A 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her 14-year-old cousin in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, police said on Thursday. The incident took place on Wednesday when the girl was on her way to school, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said.

The accused is a Class 10 student and a juvenile, he added. He is being produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, the SP added.

A case has been registered against the accused under section 376AB (punishment for rape on woman under 12 years of age) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 4 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at a women police station on the victim's statement, he said. The victim's medical examination was conducted at the regional hospital in Kullu, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)