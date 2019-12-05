Left Menu
CCTV cameras, panic buttons, GPS to be installed in DTC and cluster buses: Delhi CM

  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 05-12-2019 18:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 18:54 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said his government will install CCTV cameras, panic buttons and GPS in the existing 5,500 DTC and cluster buses. Addressing a press conference here, the chief minister said three CCTV cameras and 10 panic buttons will be installed in each bus, adding that the move is aimed at ensuring the safety of women in the city.

Kejriwal said the new buses which are being procured already have CCTV cameras, panic buttons and Global Positioning System (GPS). The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting.

There will be a centralised command room to control and monitor the entire system, Kejriwal said, adding that it will enhance the safety of woman commuters and enable to set up an app-based live bus info system. Commuters will get the location and expected time of arrival of the buses on a mobile application powered by GPS based Automatic Vehicle Location System.

“We are planning to launch these facilities on 100 buses by the end of December. It will take six months to complete the project in 5500 buses and to make the app-based Automatic Vehicle Location System fully functional," he said. The total cost of the project is estimated at Rs 150 Crore. According to the chief minister, the app has almost been developed.

Tendering process has completed and the government has decided to issue the work award. Once the entire system is put in place, information on buses - location, time of arrival will be displayed on the bus stops across the city, the chief minister added.

