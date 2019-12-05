Left Menu
Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Mangaluru airports leased out to Enterprises Ltd.: Hardeep Singh Puri

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday informed Lok Sabha that Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Mangaluru airports have been leased out to Adani Enterprises Ltd. while the leasing out of Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram airports are held up due to some issues.

  New Delhi
  Updated: 05-12-2019 18:59 IST
  • Created: 05-12-2019 18:59 IST
Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Mangaluru airports leased out to Enterprises Ltd.: Hardeep Singh Puri
Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (file pic). Image Credit: ANI

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday informed Lok Sabha that Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Mangaluru airports have been leased out to Adani Enterprises Ltd. while the leasing out of Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram airports are held up due to some issues. Puri stated it in a written reply in the Lower House. The Union Cabinet in its meeting held on November 8 had accorded in-principle approval for leasing out 6 Airports of AAI - Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram and Mangaluru.

The written reply stated that airports are leased out for their "operation, management and development through Public-Private Partnership model to improve efficiency in service delivery and to bring in expertise, enterprise and professionalism at these airports, apart from bringing needed investments". "AAI floated a Global Tender for inviting bids and identified the highest bidder. Based on it, AAI has issued Letter of Award for leasing of Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Mangaluru airports to M/s Adani Enterprises Ltd. Leasing out of other 3 airports are held up due to some issues," said the reply.

The winter session of Parliament started on November 18 and will continue till December 13. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

