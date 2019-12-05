Left Menu
Vaishno Devi shrine to have mega Durga Bhawan to accommodate nearly 4,000 pilgrims

  Jammu
  Updated: 05-12-2019 19:19 IST
  Created: 05-12-2019 19:19 IST
The Vaishno Devi shrine will get a building -- Dugra Bhawan -- which can accommodate 4,000 pilgrims at a time and is part of the first phase of Bhawan Master Plan, that includes setting up queue management system and exit tracks, which is expected to cost around Rs 90 crore. The project was approved at the 65th meeting of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) held at the Raj Bhavan here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu.

The board approved and reviewed the status of the implementation of the Bhawan Master Plan which involves construction of the mega Durga Bhawan for accommodating nearly 4,000 pilgrims at Bhawan area, inlet queue management system at Bhawan, exit track at Bhawan, and queue management system at Bhairon Ji. According to a Raj Bhawan spokesperson, the estimated outlay for implementation of the first phase of Bhawan Master Plan is Rs 90 crore.

The Lt Governor directed the CEO to ensure that all the projects be completed as per the envisaged timelines for largely facilitating the pilgrims. The Board reviewed the statistics of the pilgrimage this year and discussed various measures which may be taken to further increase the number of pilgrims visiting the cave shrine, the spokesperson said.

The chairman emphasised the need for ensuring that the pilgrims are provided the best possible arrangements in sync with the emerging requirements. A brief appraisal of the university, hospital, nursing college, gurukul and sports complex was also given in the meeting. It reviewed the present status of the installation of CCTV cameras on the entire track from Darshani Deodi to Bhawan which will be implemented on turnkey basis, the spokesperson said.

The Board also reviewed the status of the underground cabling project, from Katra to Bhawan and the surrounding areas, which already stands allotted to JSP, a Ghaziabad based company by the PDD of J&K Government, spokesman said.

