Left Menu
Development News Edition

CPCB orders shutdown of 270 tyre pyrolysis units in 19 states for causing pollution

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 19:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 19:25 IST
CPCB orders shutdown of 270 tyre pyrolysis units in 19 states for causing pollution

The central pollution watchdog has ordered the closure of 270 tyre pyrolysis units in 19 states, saying these have been found to be flouting environmental norms and causing high levels of pollution. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) issued a notice in this regard on Wednesday.

Pyrolysis is a method of recycling old tyres through a thermochemical treatment under high temperature to produce industrial oil and other matters. While ordering the shutdown of the 270 units, the CPCB referred to a National Green Tribunal (NGT) order and said these units were causing pollution and adversely affecting the health of workers involved in the process.

"In exercise of powers vested under Environment (Protection) Act 1986, directions are hereby issued to you (state pollution control boards) to close down all such pyrolysis units in your state or UT which are not complying as on date with consent conditions and SOP (standard operating procedure) of the Ministry of Environment. "You are also directed to carry out strict vigilance and monitoring in complying industries to ensure continued compliance of consent conditions and the SOP of the ministry," the notice issued by CPCB Chairman SPS Parihar said.

The states whose pollution control authorities have been issued notices are Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The central pollution authority also directed the state boards to submit an action taken report to the CPCB by December 25, failing which appropriate action shall be taken under the law.

"You are further directed that import of polluting hazardous waste material shall be strictly regulated as per Hazardous and Other Wastes (Management and Transboundary Movement) Rules 2016 and the amendment thereof," it also said. The CPCB order came with regard to a plea filed in the NGT, alleging that use of waste tyres by the pyrolysis industry operating in the country which are engaged in producing inferior quality pyrolysis oil, pyrolysis gas (pyro gas), solid residue (char), carbon black and steel through the pyrolysis process needs to be banned to prevent environmental damage.

The activity emits highly carcinogenic/cancer-causing pollutants such as polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAH), dioxin, furans and oxides of nitrogen which are extremely harmful to the respiratory system, the plea alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Efficiency of system should be improved to check crime against

Former Supreme Court judge J Chelameswar has said calls for tough punishments to culprits are made whenever sensational crimes happen but making the system function more efficiently was required to check offences against women. Lamenting t...

Religious leaders downplay Babri demolition anniversary, security stepped up

Both Muslim and Hindi religious leaders are talking about downplaying the anniversary of the demolition of the Babri mosque, now that the Supreme Court has pronounced its verdict on the Ayodhya dispute. While the police are taking no chance...

U.S. House to draft impeachment charges against Trump -Pelosi

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said she has instructed the House Judiciary panel to draft articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.The presidents actions have seriously violated the constitution, Pelosi told repor...

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong gives protesters green light for big march on Sunday

Hong Kong authorities granted protesters permission to march this weekend, organisers said on Thursday, giving the green light to a rally seen as a gauge of the pro-democracy movements support following its sweeping victory in local electio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019