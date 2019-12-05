Transparent governance is agenda of my government: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said sensible and transparent governance was the agenda of his government. He said this while holding a video conference meeting with district collectors.

Strict action will be taken against negligent officials, the chief minister said. Gehlot in the meeting reviewed the free medicine scheme, social pension scheme and food security scheme.

He also reviewed the status of cases related to the public hearings held at the CM residence. The issues that can be resolved at the district level should not come to the state capital, the chief minister said.

Gehlot said such meetings with district collectors will held every month to ensure effective monitoring of programmes, schemes and projects. One of the parameters for the annual assessment of collectors and district level officials will be public service delivery, he said.

It will be mentioned in the assessment that how sensitively and effectively an official has worked to give relief to the public, a release said. He also took cognisance of in-charge secretaries not visiting their districts and the chief secretary to take clarification from two such officers Akhil Arora and Pritam B Yashvant.

