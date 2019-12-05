Left Menu
CPCB task force asks agencies to intensity enforcement as air quality turns 'severe' in NCR

  New Delhi
  Updated: 05-12-2019 19:33 IST
As the hazardous haze returned to the National Capital Region again, a CPCB-led task force on Thursday asked all agencies in Delhi-NCR to remain on high alert and to take stringent measures to control air pollution.

It asked them to intensify enforcement activities in hot spots and industrial areas and recommended the people to minimise the use of private vehicles.

The overall air quality index (AQI) in the national capital read 382 at 4 pm, while the AQI entered the severe zone in Ghaziabad (432), Greater Noida (417) and Noida (414) on Thursday.

