Supplementary budget tabled in U'khand assembly

The Uttarakhand government on Thursday tabled its first supplementary grant budget, totaling Rs 2533.90 crore, for the financial year 2019-2020 in the state Assembly. Through its supplementary budget, the government sought a grant of Rs 1606.33 crore under the revenue head and Rs 927.56 crore under capital head from the House.

The government also made an additional provision of Rs 166.65 crore for salary and Rs 37.18 crore for pensions. It also sought a provision for Rs 848.11 crore under centrally aided schemes and of Rs 70 crore for World Bank assisted Rural Drinking Water and Environmental Sanitation project.

Apart from these, the budget also sought approvals for a provision of Rs 20 crore for marginal area development programme and a provision of Rs 1 crore for the purchase of Police Interceptor vehicles. The supplementary budget also sought approval for a provision of Rs 107.41 crore under Right To Education Act.

