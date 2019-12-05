Crime Branch files charge sheet against couple for migrant relief fraud

Crime branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday filed a charge sheet in a court here against a couple for withdrawing relief meant for Kashmiri migrants by fraudulent means. Davinder Kour along with her husband Manjit Singh has caused loss to State Exchequer by preparing documents to entitle her draw relief in both cash and kind as a Kashmiri migrant, a Crime Branch Jammu officer said.

A whistle blower had alleged that the accused and her husband got relief illegally as 'Kashmiri migrants' from August-1990 to April-2007 as is given to the unemployed migrants of Kashmir. The Crime Branch lodged an FIR against them in 2011 after allegations were prima-facie substantiated during the preliminary enquiry, the officer said.

During the course of investigation allegations were proved against the couple, he said. It has been proved that the accused's husband Singh was serving as a central government employee in Field Ordnance Depot (FoD), Srinagar while his wife Kour was taking relief and ration for him from the office of Relief Commissioner Jammu, the officer said.

