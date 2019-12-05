Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bad weather delays arrival of soldiers' bodies in Bikaner

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 20:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 20:00 IST
Bad weather delays arrival of soldiers' bodies in Bikaner

Mortal remains of the two Indian Army soldiers who were killed in Tangdhar could not be brought to Bikaner on Thursday due to the cancellation of flight. The soldiers -- Rajendra Singh of Jhunjhunu and Kamal Kumar of Churu -- were killed after their post was hit by an avalanche in Tangdhar near the LoC in Kashmir on Tuesday.

The mortal remains were scheduled to arrive Bikaner in a service aircraft but the flight was cancelled due to adverse weather conditions, a defence spokesperson said. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief over the deaths.

"Salutes to Rajasthan's bravehearts, army jawan Rajendra Singh of Khetri, Jhunjhunu and Kamal Kumar of Taranagar, Churu, who lost lives in avalanche at LoC in Kashmir. Heartfelt condolences to their family members. We stand with them in this most painful time and pray they find strength," Gehlot tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Parliamentary Committee on Urban Development held meeting on pollution

The Parliamentary Committee on urban development held a meeting on Thursday on the issue of pollution. Among the revelations made in the committee is the report by the Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR that says respiratory-related di...

Authorities say at least 28 killed in landslides in Burundi

Nairobi, Dec 5 AP Authorities in Burundi say at least 28 people have been killed in landslides after heavy rains and that toll could grow with many people missing. A local official in Mugina commune, Desire Ndagijimana says 28 bodies have b...

Pakistan apprehends 18 Indian fishermen off Gujarat coast

The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency PMSA on Wednesday apprehended 18 Indian fishermen and seized three fishing boats off the Gujarat coast, a fishermens association said here on Thursday. The PMSA apprehended the fishermen near the inter...

U.S. House panel to hear presentations on impeachment evidence on Monday

The U.S. House Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing on Monday to receive presentations on evidence in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, the panels chairman announced on Thursday.Counsels representing both Democrats and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019