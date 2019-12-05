Bad weather delays arrival of soldiers' bodies in Bikaner

Mortal remains of the two Indian Army soldiers who were killed in Tangdhar could not be brought to Bikaner on Thursday due to the cancellation of flight. The soldiers -- Rajendra Singh of Jhunjhunu and Kamal Kumar of Churu -- were killed after their post was hit by an avalanche in Tangdhar near the LoC in Kashmir on Tuesday.

The mortal remains were scheduled to arrive Bikaner in a service aircraft but the flight was cancelled due to adverse weather conditions, a defence spokesperson said. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief over the deaths.

"Salutes to Rajasthan's bravehearts, army jawan Rajendra Singh of Khetri, Jhunjhunu and Kamal Kumar of Taranagar, Churu, who lost lives in avalanche at LoC in Kashmir. Heartfelt condolences to their family members. We stand with them in this most painful time and pray they find strength," Gehlot tweeted.

