Minor Dalit girl alleges gang-rape, says she is pregnant

  Baran (Rajasthan)
  Updated: 05-12-2019 20:18 IST
  Created: 05-12-2019 20:18 IST
Minor Dalit girl alleges gang-rape, says she is pregnant
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A Dalit family in Rajasthan's Baran has alleged that their minor daughter got pregnant after being gang-raped for three days in October, police said. The girl, in her complaint, has named five men- Aslam, Sohail, Jalal, Kekda and Jegra.

"The girl was raped at a Bara near her residence. One day Aslam raped her, the next day the next day Sohail and Jalal raped her. The following day, Kekda and Jegra raped her at the same place. The family of the victim said that the girl was impregnated after the incident," Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Joginder Singh said. Police is probing the matter and have registered the case under Section 376DA (gang-rape of a girl under age of 16) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), section 5/6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and section 3 of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The shocking incident has come at a time when there is an outcry in the country over spike in sexual crimes against women. In the early hours today, a rape survivor was set on fire by five men in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district- days after the brutal rape and murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad city. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

