Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP rape victim set afire: eyewitness recalls horrific sight

  • PTI
  • |
  • Unnao
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 20:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 20:42 IST
UP rape victim set afire: eyewitness recalls horrific sight

The sight of the rape victim set afire and running for help early Thursday sent shivers down the spine of local people. Ravindra, who sitting by the roadside then, told reporters that he was so frightened that he actually went to pick up his stick.

“It was only when she came nearer that I found she was severely burnt,” he said. She had been calling out for help, he added. Ravindra said he called police and the woman herself talked on them on the phone.

The police arrived soon and she was taken to the local community health centre, he said. She was later transferred to a district hospital and then to Lucknow.

The woman, who suffered 90 per cent burn injuries, was flown to Delhi in the evening for admission at Safdarjung Hospital, officials said. Five men who allegedly set her ablaze were arrested.

Two of them were accused of raping her last year. One of the two was arrested then but recently let out on bail, police said. The rape victim was on her way to Rae Bareli to attend a court hearing when she was attacked.

Inspector General (Law and Order) Pravin Kumar said in Lucknow that the police would seek fast track prosecution in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says 'will win' impeachment fight

Washington, Dec 5 AFP A defiant President Donald Trump predicted Thursday he will win, after the Democratic speaker of the House gave the greenlight for impeachment.The good thing is that the Republicans have NEVER been more united. We will...

Teacher shot dead outside school in Punjab, husband prime suspect

A woman teacher was shot dead on Thursday outside her school in Punjabs Mohali district in front of her five-year-old daughter who was accompanying her, police said. The womans husband has emerged as prime suspect in the case, they said.Sar...

India's air passenger traffic grows 3.6 pc in Oct; pace slower than seen in '18: IATA

Indias domestic air passenger traffic grew 3.6 per cent in October but the expansion was slower than last year, reflecting general economic slowdown and disruptive impact of Jet Airways collapse, according to IATA. The International Air Tra...

Fired from behind, ITBP man did not commit suicide: family

The ITBP constable who allegedly shot dead five of his colleagues in Chhattisgarh did not commit suicide as claimed by the authorities but was killed, his family members asserted on Thursday after his body reached home in Nadia district. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019