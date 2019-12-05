Left Menu
NGT warns pollution board of action; seeks response on Muzaffarpur's thermal power plant

  • Updated: 05-12-2019 21:01 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) warned Bihar State Pollution Control Board that it may take strict action if they failed to file its response over allegation of pollution caused by thermal power plant at Kanti Nagar village in Muzaffarpur district. NGT had sought a report from District Magistrate, Muzaffarpur and Bihar State Pollution Control Board with reference to the allegation of pollution being caused by fly ash dump set up by thermal power plant at Village Kanti Nagar, District Muzaffarpur, Bihar causing damage to the public health, animal health and ecology in the area.

The report was required to be furnished within two months vide order dated April 16, 2019. The matter was deferred in various instances due to no response filed from Bihar state PCB. "In view of the above, case is made out for taking coercive measures as provided under Section 25 of the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010 read with 51 of Code of Civil Procedure, 1908, including directing imprisonment of the Member Secretary of the State PCB or to issue arrest warrants for appearance," NGT said.

"However, before taking such measures, we give the last opportunity to the State PCB to furnish a factual and action taken report within one month." The NGT, which was hearing a petition filed by Satyanarayan Sahni alleging that the thermal power is causing damage to the public health and ecology in the area, has listed the matter for further hearing on February 3 next year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

